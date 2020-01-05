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Hearing the Voice of God
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9 views • January 05, 2020
My commentary on the 2019 Ki Tavo portion.
Other videos cited:
GUEST SPEAKER Trevor Rubenstein: Abuse of Power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWGoU...
Bible verses covered:
Job 33:14
John 10:2-6
Deuteronomy 26:14, 17; 27:9-10; 28:1-3
Proverbs 3:6
1 Corinthians 7:17-24
Deuteronomy 28:15-16, 45, 58-62
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos cited:
GUEST SPEAKER Trevor Rubenstein: Abuse of Power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWGoU...
Bible verses covered:
Job 33:14
John 10:2-6
Deuteronomy 26:14, 17; 27:9-10; 28:1-3
Proverbs 3:6
1 Corinthians 7:17-24
Deuteronomy 28:15-16, 45, 58-62
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
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