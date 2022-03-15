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Episode#28 Whistle Blower Brook Jackson Pfizer Lied People Died
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1305 views • March 15, 2022
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An American Hero WhistleBlower Brook Jackson was hired to work the Pfizer Stage 3 Vaccine clinical trials in 2020. Brook was hired because of 20 years of experience in the field and an expert at her skill. While working Brook alleges witnessing a multiple of criminal acts taking place including forging documents and signatures. DOJ, HHS and the FDA have been put on notice by Brook Jackson and not one acknowledgment to her complaint, instead she was fired for being an honest brave hero! Join us tonight to learn the severity of what Pfizer knew and let Americans and people around the world die because of the lack of true informed consent.
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://www.iambrookjackson.com/
https://rumble.com/vvnija-wef-klause-schwabs-nazi.html
https://rumble.com/vvvzlg-new-world-order-nwo-tom-mcdonald-and-adam-calhoun.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/18/bill-gates-covid-risks-have-reduced-but-another-pandemic-will-come.html
https://fism.tv/new-ebola-like-virus-discovered-in-bats-is-spreading-in-china-report-says/
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
An American Hero WhistleBlower Brook Jackson was hired to work the Pfizer Stage 3 Vaccine clinical trials in 2020. Brook was hired because of 20 years of experience in the field and an expert at her skill. While working Brook alleges witnessing a multiple of criminal acts taking place including forging documents and signatures. DOJ, HHS and the FDA have been put on notice by Brook Jackson and not one acknowledgment to her complaint, instead she was fired for being an honest brave hero! Join us tonight to learn the severity of what Pfizer knew and let Americans and people around the world die because of the lack of true informed consent.
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://www.iambrookjackson.com/
https://rumble.com/vvnija-wef-klause-schwabs-nazi.html
https://rumble.com/vvvzlg-new-world-order-nwo-tom-mcdonald-and-adam-calhoun.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/18/bill-gates-covid-risks-have-reduced-but-another-pandemic-will-come.html
https://fism.tv/new-ebola-like-virus-discovered-in-bats-is-spreading-in-china-report-says/
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
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