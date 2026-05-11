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Col. Douglas Macgregor: "Netanyahu has something he's never had before - complete control of the US Armed Forces. Absolute allegiance and obedience of the US President and Congress. He knows he has to use it or lose it."
Macgregor says Netanyahu knows this window is closing. He has to use America's remaining power now or the "Greater Israel Project" collapses.
Source @Judge Napolitano
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