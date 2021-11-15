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Βόμβες από τον πρόεδρο των εργαζομένων του ΑΧΕΠΑ... 💥
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132 views • November 15, 2021
Βόμβες από τον πρόεδρο των εργαζομένων του ΑΧΕΠΑ Χαράλαμπο Κοροξενό
Διασωληνώνονται άνθρωποι χωρίς λόγο…
Τα στατιστικά είναι μαϊμού….
Μέρος του νοσηλευτικού προσωπικού φέρεται εκδικητικά στους ανεμβολίαστους…
Καταφέρανε να διχάσουν το Ελληνικό πληθυσμό !
Διασωληνώνονται άνθρωποι χωρίς λόγο…
Τα στατιστικά είναι μαϊμού….
Μέρος του νοσηλευτικού προσωπικού φέρεται εκδικητικά στους ανεμβολίαστους…
Καταφέρανε να διχάσουν το Ελληνικό πληθυσμό !
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