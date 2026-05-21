NWO: CIA’s secret wars (2)

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Credits to Phuongs_archives



John Stockwell, head of CIA operation in Angola, delivered a presentation in December 1989 on the US’ evil CIA’s secret wars.



The second beast of Revelation 13:11-16 is the United States. Its government is evil and has its tentacles all over the world to subvert other nations governments through its CIA.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington