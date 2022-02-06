Day 1 Grand Jury Proceeding – Plandemic Crimes Against Humanity (Feb 5, 2022)

Opening Session of the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion. A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting criminal investigation modeled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury. Through showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop - the proceeding is meant to create awareness about the factual collapse of the current, hijacked system and its institutions, and, as a consequence the necessity for the people themselves retaking their sovereignty, and the necessity to first stop this plandemic´s measures by refusing to comply, and the necessity to jump-start their own new system of health care, education, economics and judiciary, so that democracy and the rule of law on the basis of our constitutions will be reestablished.





Day 1 Grand Jury Proceeding on YouTube for now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELTFNkCdzjA&t=599s



More information www.grand-jury.net



