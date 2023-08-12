Bitcoin Demonetizing Gold Helps Save the Environment + Lungs of the Earth

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Bitcoin is gold perfected, lacking its defects, like portability, inflation, divisibility. And because of this, it will demonetize gold and turn it into a digital property. And in doing so, bitcoin will help save the earth from the ravages of gold mining, especially the Amazon rainforest.#bitcoin #gold #digitalproperty
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