Kristi Noem's purse containing $3,000 in cash was stolen while she dined at a DC restaurant

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was allegedly stolen while she was dining at a restaurant in the nation's capital. Last night, April 21st.





The unknown suspect got away with her driver's license, medication, apartment keys, blank checks, passport, makeup bag, about $3,000 in cash and her Department of Homeland Security access badge.

Gucci grabbed! Thief swipes DHS chief’s $3K cash-filled designer bag

Kristi Noem’s purse, containing cash and her passport, was stolen during a dinner in Washington when a thief brushed by and snatched it, DHS revealed.

Can she secure the border if she can’t secure her bag?



