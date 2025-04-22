BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kristi Noem's purse containing $3,000 in cash was stolen while she dined at a DC restaurant
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • 1 week ago

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was allegedly stolen while she was dining at a restaurant in the nation's capital. Last night, April 21st.


The unknown suspect got away with her driver's license, medication, apartment keys, blank checks, passport, makeup bag, about $3,000 in cash and her Department of Homeland Security access badge.

Gucci grabbed! Thief swipes DHS chief’s $3K cash-filled designer bag

Kristi Noem’s purse, containing cash and her passport, was stolen during a dinner in Washington when a thief brushed by and snatched it, DHS revealed.

Can she secure the border if she can’t secure her bag?


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy