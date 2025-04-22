Kristi Noem's purse containing $3,000 in cash was stolen while she dined at a DC restaurant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was allegedly stolen while she was dining at a restaurant in the nation's capital. Last night, April 21st.
The unknown suspect got away with her driver's license, medication, apartment keys, blank checks, passport, makeup bag, about $3,000 in cash and her Department of Homeland Security access badge.
Gucci grabbed! Thief swipes DHS chief’s $3K cash-filled designer bag
Kristi Noem’s purse, containing cash and her passport, was stolen during a dinner in Washington when a thief brushed by and snatched it, DHS revealed.
Can she secure the border if she can’t secure her bag?