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Are You Pushing For Cycle After Cycle?
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83 views • March 28, 2021
Do you feel like you have no other choice but to do IUI or IVF again?
I want to share with you that you do have other options.
The fertility treatment journey can be absolutely crazy! You think you’re going to have your baby after one treatment, and next thing you know you have been through 7 IUI’s and you’re on your 2nd IVF and still no baby. In today’s video I want to talk about this pressure, and the cycle of trial and error, as well as some suggestions about what I have found helpful working with my clients.
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
I want to share with you that you do have other options.
The fertility treatment journey can be absolutely crazy! You think you’re going to have your baby after one treatment, and next thing you know you have been through 7 IUI’s and you’re on your 2nd IVF and still no baby. In today’s video I want to talk about this pressure, and the cycle of trial and error, as well as some suggestions about what I have found helpful working with my clients.
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
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