Ka-52 Alligator scores twice: two adjacent tanks neutralised

💥 The Ka-52 crew repelled an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in South Donetsk direction and destroyed two tanks which were firing at the positions of the Russian troops. Both enemy vehicles were destroyed along with their crews.
Source 🔹 @mod_russia_en
