GOD BREATHED ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-FEB 26 2026

When Man Was Formed, God Breathed Into Man's Nostrils From Within Himself Which Sets Us Apart From Every Creature... Especially Angels. Once Born Again, Nobody Can Take That Away From You. The Second Time God [Jesus] Breathed On Man (In the Upper Room John 20:22) Was to Give Them the Holy Ghost.