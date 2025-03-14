BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Money Tree (NOT a story)
goodbadliarortruth
The Money Tree in this video-story exists as a 2-dimensional "paper" corporate contract=box=Prison Planet. Meaning you must believe [& have faith] in The Money Tree & THOSE who own IT; which means THESE Elite own/control the bonds of value placed on your Birth Certificate; which means THEY own you, your children, property, & soul.

The solution to THIS MESS is to return the bonds of credit to the people, for the people's use, & by the people... Meaning/resulting in: No longer signing 'Applications for licensing' & officially recording[Mailing a 'Notice' to your State] a revoking/rescinding one-of-many of those contracts due to fraud; thereby ending this 'negative Birthright Way'-of-death/Right-of-Way to debt/enslavement/trafficking by/'of' a rented/budget[Continued Emergency Resolution] 2-dimensional [Flat Earth] CORPORATE Entity or fake "Money Tree!"

This 'revocation' would cause a ReSet/cancellation-of-debt to take place as this below is in place: Up & running to replace said with a Positive Birthright way of Life/Aquarian golden Age/return to Universal [Nature's] Law:

https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-02/64536034-saint-crown-industrial-loan-company-bank-introducing-the-american-federation-dollar-afd-a-gold-backed-digital-currency-transforming-global-finance-399.htm

https://annavonreitz.com/truthinlessthanfiveminutes.pdf

IMPORTANT: This current legislative consideration of "Continued Emergency Resolution" is surreptitiously as per 1933's Joint House Resolution 192 & 'Truth in Lending Act' => hidden 'Regulation Z' exemption.>It is not a Driving vs. traveling issue; it's 'trafficking indemnity bonds.' Which corrupt commercial ABA Judges won't allow to be used in THEIR Court nor the fact of Federal Real ID Act according to DMV: RESIDENT is one who has a contract with Greater [utility] GRID!


The A.I. BEAST [World] computer has taken NOTICE of this video even if your neighbours have not! IT has already taken consideration of these, so the "Butterfly Effect" & "One Tree falling in the Forest" has been established, whether the DeepState likes it or NOT!

Thank you Alexa; she knows!


Not "a story:" I've got Lewis blood-DNA. I often feel like a scout for a wagon train or Meriwether Lewis [or General Patton] who has to fall back so the wagon train or Nation can catch-up; as I've out-distanced them. I must report back to them what I have seen, & therefore 'know!' So they may be more capable of clarified judgement.

Reincarnation wheel => get out of it: https://x.com/VincentCrypt46/status/1897179327575527761

Your existence/life/soul/Creation is all about perceived choices in, on, or "of" 'created' TimeLines.

