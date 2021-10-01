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Situation Update Clips | Acts Of WAR on WE THE PEOPLE! 🇺🇲
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292 views • October 01, 2021
Intro from Situation Update, Sep 30, 2021 - Why red states must NULLIFY the federal government to save their citizens from mass death
Full Episode: https://www.brighteon.com/761c37a4-ba9a-438c-8ac8-b33c0a591859
Full episodes of Situation Update + updates from The Health Ranger, Mike Adams: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Find more Situation Update Clips here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suclips
Full Episode: https://www.brighteon.com/761c37a4-ba9a-438c-8ac8-b33c0a591859
Full episodes of Situation Update + updates from The Health Ranger, Mike Adams: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Find more Situation Update Clips here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suclips
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