Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The Modern Science of the Immune System. Beyond VAXX & Anti-VAXX.

In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, educates listeners in Twitter Spaces on the nature of the Immune System and why the standard one-size-fits-all approach in the medical industry is based on a century-old model of the immune system and runs contrary to the most up-to-date science.