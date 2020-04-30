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The Mandela Effect, Great Heavenly Signs and Word War 3 - Predicted in 2009. Let not Your Hearts be Troubled!
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83 views • April 30, 2020
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If you would like to skip to certain chapters in the video, below is an index:
Chapter Index:
0:0:00 - Introduction
0:1:57 - Lies, the Pandemic and our Freedom
0:17:17 - The Invisible Enemy Predicted
0:23:35 - God's Word Pointing to the Lockdown
0:25:46 - The Timing of God's Judgment
0:33:31 - The Importance of Watching
0:46:09 - The Days of Noah
0:55:30 - Currently on the Radar
1:01:13 - War and Lockdown Predicted
1:27:27 - Watch and Pray
Below are links to videos that were mentioned and some others that may be of interest.
Disturbed: The Vengeful One https://youtu.be/8nW-IPrzM1g
Disturbed: Land of Confusion https://youtu.be/YV4oYkIeGJc
Quantum Computing: D-Wave Talk: https://youtu.be/PqN_2jDVbOU
I, Pet Goat 2 animation: https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
The Series on the Harvest and Temple models that I referred to in the video is found at the link below and explains WHY there will be a division in God's harvest and between the waters above the firmament and the waters below the firmament. Please watch it if you have not seen it yet!
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
Media lies exposed by the Public:
https://youtu.be/5pIMD1enwd4
Elmhurst Hospital as reported by the media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVRPsoXrgeM
Elmhurst Hospital in Real Life:
Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0z8NhxNTaU
Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNVTNNmurgA
Doctors in Germany looking at the deception:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tQH9Bu7mko
The same hospital footage used in reports from hospitals in different countries:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTi5giEX1ag
More information shared by Dr Fauci, pointing to how this pandemic is nothing more than normal influenza:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVQbc7W2_68
Does the Covid-19 Test provide reliable results?
https://youtu.be/4sHqJaSZvHs
Salvation video at the end:
https://youtu.be/wLBGxcCTsJk
Fair use of all material in this video is invoked. This video is for informational purposes only.
To contact me: [email protected]
#CometAtlas #WorldWar3 #Rapture
If you would like to skip to certain chapters in the video, below is an index:
Chapter Index:
0:0:00 - Introduction
0:1:57 - Lies, the Pandemic and our Freedom
0:17:17 - The Invisible Enemy Predicted
0:23:35 - God's Word Pointing to the Lockdown
0:25:46 - The Timing of God's Judgment
0:33:31 - The Importance of Watching
0:46:09 - The Days of Noah
0:55:30 - Currently on the Radar
1:01:13 - War and Lockdown Predicted
1:27:27 - Watch and Pray
Below are links to videos that were mentioned and some others that may be of interest.
Disturbed: The Vengeful One https://youtu.be/8nW-IPrzM1g
Disturbed: Land of Confusion https://youtu.be/YV4oYkIeGJc
Quantum Computing: D-Wave Talk: https://youtu.be/PqN_2jDVbOU
I, Pet Goat 2 animation: https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
The Series on the Harvest and Temple models that I referred to in the video is found at the link below and explains WHY there will be a division in God's harvest and between the waters above the firmament and the waters below the firmament. Please watch it if you have not seen it yet!
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
Media lies exposed by the Public:
https://youtu.be/5pIMD1enwd4
Elmhurst Hospital as reported by the media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVRPsoXrgeM
Elmhurst Hospital in Real Life:
Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0z8NhxNTaU
Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNVTNNmurgA
Doctors in Germany looking at the deception:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tQH9Bu7mko
The same hospital footage used in reports from hospitals in different countries:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTi5giEX1ag
More information shared by Dr Fauci, pointing to how this pandemic is nothing more than normal influenza:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVQbc7W2_68
Does the Covid-19 Test provide reliable results?
https://youtu.be/4sHqJaSZvHs
Salvation video at the end:
https://youtu.be/wLBGxcCTsJk
Fair use of all material in this video is invoked. This video is for informational purposes only.
To contact me: [email protected]
#CometAtlas #WorldWar3 #Rapture
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