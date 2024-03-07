Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesse Watters: This will be the Ugliest Campaign in American History
channel image
GalacticStorm
2216 Subscribers
Shop now
24 views
Published 18 hours ago

Jesse Watters: This will be the ugliest campaign in American history. Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on MSNBC hosts mocking Virginia voters’ concerns about immigration and a potential rematch between President Biden and former President Trump on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' 

Keywords
jesse watters2024presidential race

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket