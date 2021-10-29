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ALPHA LIPOIC ACID (ALA) Boosts Performance & Anti Aging 2020
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84 views • October 29, 2021
Posted 19May2020 Dr Brad Stanfield:
Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA) is an exciting molecule that people use in the hope of boosting their mitochondrial performance and fight aging. So what does the research for alpha lipoic acid actually show, and will it boost your performance? This video explains the latest research
Covid-19, Nutrition, Supplements, Health, Healing,
Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA) is an exciting molecule that people use in the hope of boosting their mitochondrial performance and fight aging. So what does the research for alpha lipoic acid actually show, and will it boost your performance? This video explains the latest research
Covid-19, Nutrition, Supplements, Health, Healing,
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