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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 67 Australian Police FIGHT BACK and Expose Covid Fraud!
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547 views • December 25, 2020
ww.awarriorcalls.com the world MUST go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
The world finally sees the police in Australia STEP UP FOR OUR WORLD WITH HONOR AND COURAGE .... unlike the rest of the world especially Canada and the USA who are beyond asleep at the wheel.... well lets wake them all the F UP! GET THIS VIDEO IN ALL THEIR FACES... SEND THIS LINK TO ALL POLICE CHIEFS AROUND THE WORLD and to https://awarriorcalls.com/covid-19-lie-page-1/ and DEMAND their ENTIRE FORCE WATCHES ALL OF THESE VIDEOS... for once they do they all will be awake and more importantly WILL ACT AGAINST THIS MASSIVE EVIL acting against the people of this world for control of it.... well not on my watch!
God Speed
The world finally sees the police in Australia STEP UP FOR OUR WORLD WITH HONOR AND COURAGE .... unlike the rest of the world especially Canada and the USA who are beyond asleep at the wheel.... well lets wake them all the F UP! GET THIS VIDEO IN ALL THEIR FACES... SEND THIS LINK TO ALL POLICE CHIEFS AROUND THE WORLD and to https://awarriorcalls.com/covid-19-lie-page-1/ and DEMAND their ENTIRE FORCE WATCHES ALL OF THESE VIDEOS... for once they do they all will be awake and more importantly WILL ACT AGAINST THIS MASSIVE EVIL acting against the people of this world for control of it.... well not on my watch!
God Speed
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