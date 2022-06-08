© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GAS PRICE APOCALYPSE! - As Economy COLLAPSES You Need To Get Prepared NOW! - The Great Reset BEGINS!
Follow
12
Share
Report
6022 views • June 08, 2022
BECOME A CLIENT of Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor HERE:
www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE:
https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
COME ON OUT To The Red Pill Expo, 2022 & SAVE Money On Your Tickets At THIS Link:
https://www.redpillexpo.org/ref/146/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the collapse of the global economy and the insane hike in gas prices which is caused both by inflation and supply chain problems and also CONTRIBUTES to further supply chain problems.
This is clearly a planned and scripted collapse meant to force people into the carbon credit system as well as bring millions to the point of panic and desperation so that they accept whatever tyranny they're given as a "solution."
In this video, we break down the issue of gas prices, the likelihood of double digit prices, the issue of inflation and the shocking admittance by the media regarding the horrible economy and Joe Biden.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE:
https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
COME ON OUT To The Red Pill Expo, 2022 & SAVE Money On Your Tickets At THIS Link:
https://www.redpillexpo.org/ref/146/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the collapse of the global economy and the insane hike in gas prices which is caused both by inflation and supply chain problems and also CONTRIBUTES to further supply chain problems.
This is clearly a planned and scripted collapse meant to force people into the carbon credit system as well as bring millions to the point of panic and desperation so that they accept whatever tyranny they're given as a "solution."
In this video, we break down the issue of gas prices, the likelihood of double digit prices, the issue of inflation and the shocking admittance by the media regarding the horrible economy and Joe Biden.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.