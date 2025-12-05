BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 53: The Kings of Judah
King Jehoram was negatively influenced by Athaliah. Soon after his coronation, he sent out death squads to murder his six brothers and their families. Athaliah was priestess of Baal and Lucifer used her to reintroduce idolatry and restore the high places so people could dance, drink, and fornicate while worshiping their demon god.

These repulsive and rebellious acts did not go unnoticed in heaven. Jesus withdrew protection from Judah so that the Philistines and Arabs attacked Jerusalem, plundered the palace, and killed all of Jehoram’s wives and children with the exception of Athaliah and her youngest son.

Although Elijah was a prophet in Israel, God instructed him to write a message of judgment. There was no clause for repentance for the evil Jehoram had done and two painful years later his bowels fell out and he died. Jehoram never accomplished anything of eternal value. The people of Jerusalem despised him and there was no grief over his death.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1842.pdf

RLJ-1842 -- JANUARY 9, 2022

godeviljesusisraeljudahdeath squadsprophetbaalidolatryluciferelijahphilistinesarabspriestessathaliahdemon godking jehorammessage of judgmentcall for repentancepeople of jerusalem
