The pandemic distracted us. We forgot our goal was to HEAL!

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

I'm a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. What that means is I only think about sensing at the level of the cell surface and down and how that works in the whole body. And I've spent 40 years developing therapeutics from plants because I'm a natural products chemist. So God has given us everything we need, let's use it for food. My job is to teach practitioners of all kinds. Now, Chiropractors you teach differently than medical doctors because they have different training. The language is very different, but the narrative told to the doctors: The PhD doesn't have a voice. And we experienced that in courts of law, when we're trying to explain how injuries can happen through vaccines. I served in the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, as a witness from 2015 to 19.

And the doctors weren't speaking the same language. So it came off as acrimonious, and what we were really all trying to do was heal the child; understand why certain kids get hurt, and others don't. It's a language that's been spun by the media. The Chiropractor doesn't have the same kind of voice as the Naturopathic Doctor or the MD and the PhD. So they've created a chaos and it's really not us. We've spent our lives collaborating and we have all of those practitioners on any given paper.

So the division has been created, really, accelerated in the last two decades, when heads of the scientific journals gave "Impact Factors." So your journal or your voice is more important than another voice and Tony Fauci actually admitted, and Tess Lawrie was the PhD that testified to this in a court, showing how they accelerated that in the pandemic, in order to create confusion and divisiveness among the practitioners; so that we got off our game, and we didn't remember that our goal was: HEAL!





Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 09/24/2022

