Prepping for Christ's return: repent, be converted to Christ & keep His law of love

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 14, 2023.





In Acts 3:19, the apostle Peter mentions: Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.





We need to turn away from our old habits or sins and be changed through the Holy Spirit to be Christ-like of abiding by the holy law of God, His holy ten commandments of love.





Romans 12:2, 2 Corinthians 5:17; Romans 6:14, 16, Romans 7:25 are other Bible verses mentioned in the video, which speaks about not conforming to the world, of becoming a new creature in Christ and not allowing sin to have control over you since with the mind, we serve the law of God.





Thus, we are to be imitators of Christ, the Husband of His people, Who knew no sin.





Psalm 19:7 says: The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple.





For more information on the mark of the beast, please watch a few videos on the mark on my channel.





In these end times, it is high time for all of us to embrace Christ as the Son of God and as the Messiah, as God manifested in the flesh, to have faith in Him and obeying Him and His holy written word.





