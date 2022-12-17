Dental cavitation surgery gone bad, root canal gone bad, what I wish I had known.

This is a video is not for everybody, it is made for those who are seeking alternative medicine and holistic dentistry as answers for their health conditions. What I wish I had known to prevent jaw bone loss and requiring expensive sinus area surgery.
1. dentist must use 3d cone beam ct scan
2. dentist should be a iaomt member, the more activity in iaomt the better.
3. use patient's own prf or bone graft, not animal's, or artificial with has lower success rates
4 dentist must use ozone for cleaning
Please ask for clarifications and more details and I will try my best to
answer or point in a better direction.
