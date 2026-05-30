A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! - We Have A New Show & There's More! - Algorithmically Shut Down

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Josh Sigurdson talks about the algorithmic suppression WAM is facing as X and YouTube restrict anyone from seeing content that is not in line with their specific dueling narratives. With this, we have a new show every Sunday in the early afternoon PST LIVE on Rumble & YouTube. WAM News Live!





While we of course do the 1.5 plus hour show live, the only way to see the replay of it is on Patreon and SubscribeStar for those who pledge $5 a month or more. We seriously need that support to keep doing what we're doing and with that people get an abundance of content that they wouldn't see regularly on WAM for free.





In this video, we show examples of the algorithmic suppression we're facing and talk about some upcoming moves we're planning on making to push past the suppression. We are just messengers and without the support of those we deliver those messages to, the technocratic beast system that survives on these major platforms will simply hit a button and make sure we're never see again.





This suppression is much like what we see coming in the future with the digital ID system and social credit. It will eventually affect everyone watching when it comes to what food they want to eat, access to their money, travel, etc.





When we're lucky to get 1k views with 150k subscribers or we get one or two likes on an X post after 24 hours despite having 35k followers, that should be a big red flag to everyone. X has already acknowledged they don't want us to be seen according to the leaked algorithm late last year.





People come to us daily saying they keep getting unsubscribed on YouTube or unfollowed on X. If people click that they want to see something, they should be able to see those things, but the algorithm thinks it knows better than you and will dictate what you can or cannot see.





Even people who click to be notified only see our posts about 1 in 100 times.





This is a battle we must fight. You can help!





Stay tuned for more from WAM as we navigate all of this! Keep checking back!





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2026