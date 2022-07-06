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Top Gun Maverick Breaking Records at the Box Office. Buzz Lightyear Trying to Make a Profit. | Flyover Clip
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Paul Joseph Watson

VIDEO: https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=62bde0a470b9165771422827


ARTICLE: https://english.elpais.com/culture/2022-06-15/disneys-lightyear-banned-from-14-countries-for-including-same-sex-kiss.html#?prm=copy_link



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