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Merrick Garland Downplays Antifa Violence in Latest Leftist Inversion of Reality
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0 view • February 24, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the new Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland saying Antifa attacking government buildings at night makes them not domestic terrorists as the left leads the masses down an inverted path of reality.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=603592cf54f65e16df3106ff
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=603592cf54f65e16df3106ff
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