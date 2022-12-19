Joshua Henry - 14-Year-Old Died From A Brain Aneurysm After Second Pfizer Vaccine

ANOTHER SMALL BOY DIES HOURS AFTER BEING INJECTED WITH SECOND PFIZER SHOT 💉💔

He had just had his fourteenth birthday. 💔 😭

"GEORGETOWN, GUYANA: A 14-year-old boy has died hours after receiving his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Joshua Henry got the shot on October 4th. He returned home and complained to his parents that he was not doing well just before the breakdown. He died on the way to the hospital. A health department investigation revealed that Joshua died of a brain aneurysm."

Mirrored - CovidBC

