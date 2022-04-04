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The Dr. Jane Ruby Show 04. 04. 22.
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67 views • April 04, 2022
Proof: Teens With Myocarditis Are Having Heart Attacks
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane explains the basics of an EKG, electrocardiogram, how the damage from jabbed induced myocarditis is leading to heart attacks in teenagers, described in a shocking new article, and the CDC is up to it again…lying right to your face because they NEED to get more graphene into your body and they know CRSPR gene editing needs multiple dosing. And the show wraps with a stunning expose on the nation’s municipal water supply…hundreds of times higher than legal and health authority limits of poisons like Arsenic!
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:
https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Dr. Jane on Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby
Watch Every Episode Of The Dr. Jane Ruby Show:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/dr-jane-ruby-show/
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane explains the basics of an EKG, electrocardiogram, how the damage from jabbed induced myocarditis is leading to heart attacks in teenagers, described in a shocking new article, and the CDC is up to it again…lying right to your face because they NEED to get more graphene into your body and they know CRSPR gene editing needs multiple dosing. And the show wraps with a stunning expose on the nation’s municipal water supply…hundreds of times higher than legal and health authority limits of poisons like Arsenic!
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:
https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Dr. Jane on Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby
Watch Every Episode Of The Dr. Jane Ruby Show:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/dr-jane-ruby-show/
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