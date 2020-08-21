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Cannibal Vaccines: Billions to Develop DNA Vaccines Using Aborted Babies
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44 views • August 21, 2020
NIH has an oxymoronic Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board that has stopped 13 out of 14 (93%) aborted baby body parts experiments. Meanwhile, the big winners in the OperationWarpSpeed vaccine race are getting BILLIONS to develop vaccines using “immortal cell lines” of aborted babies to begin the biggest human experiment of all time — COVID vaccine
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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