Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa & Indian President Draupadi Murmu attend India's Republic Day Parade.

Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa, and the Indian President Draupadi Murmu attend India's Republic Day Parade.

Adding:

The EU Council approved a complete ban on the supply of Russian LNG to the EU from January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas from September 30, 2027

Hungary will challenge in court the EU Council’s decision to ban supplies of Russian gas, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said.

He stated that under EU law such a measure requires unanimous approval by all 27 member states, but the European Commission pushed it through by majority vote.