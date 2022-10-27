Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stew Peters Full Show: Pediatric Cardiologist EXPOSES Vaxx Injury Coveru
491 views
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published a month ago |

Official DIED SUDDENLY Trailer Release: Pediatric Cardiologist EXPOSES Vaxx Injury Coverup. In Denmark, they’re telling people under 60 they actually shouldn’t be getting Covid shots at all. In most of the world, they’re rapidly rolling back how much emphasis they’re putting on shots. In Florida, Surgeon General Ladapo’s research found that young men had an 84% increased risk of heart failure one month after an mRNA shot. Dr. Wade Hamilton joins with more.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket