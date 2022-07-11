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Babylon is fallen: idols of the pagans (1)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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41 views • July 11, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org. His main channel is SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

In Exodus 20:4-6, the Word Who is the Lord thy God manifested in the flesh, Jesus Christ or Yeshua, says, Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the Lord thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate Me; And shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love me, and keep my commandments.

In Psalm 115:4-7, the psalmist writes, Their idols are silver and gold, the work of men's hands. They have mouths, but they speak not: eyes have they, but they see not: They have ears, but they hear not: noses have they, but they smell not: They have hands, but they handle not: feet have they, but they walk not: neither speak they through their throat.

Our beloved brother and apostle John writes in 1 John 5:21, Little children, keep yourselves from idols. Amen. We are to flee from idols and graven images.

God commands us not to bow down thyself to them nor serve them! If you do, it is sin for sin is the transgression of God’s law. But the Catholic church deleted this beautiful second commandment so as to make their followers sin against God.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuaidolatrysonelohimidolsidolgodheadpagansgraven images
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