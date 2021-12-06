© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
”Those Who Resist the New World Order Will Have the Help and Protection of God” – Italian Archbishop Vigano
Follow
10
Share
Report
402 views • December 06, 2021
Archbishop Vigano is the object of evil attacks by the mainstream media and the globalist left because he stands with Catholics, Christians, and even non-believers who have thirst for justice and truth in this upside-down world we are living in.
The Cyber Week Mega Blowout Sale is now LIVE! Save up to 60% with double Patriot Points & FREE shipping on our hottest items NOW!
The Cyber Week Mega Blowout Sale is now LIVE! Save up to 60% with double Patriot Points & FREE shipping on our hottest items NOW!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.