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Yuval Noah Harari - FREE WILL IS OVER (sub-esp)
vari3dad3s
vari3dad3s
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245 views • April 04, 2022


This is Yuval Noah Harari. Very popular among elite circles. Obama even called him "his favorite writer". In this video he says: "Covid was instrumental because he convinces people to accept total biometric surveillance. If we want to control the pandemic, it's not enough to just monitor people. We have to monitor what's going on under their skin." Transhumanism is one of the main agenda items of the new world order. It is the fusion of man and machine; a total dependence on technology, and a humanity whose thoughts and behaviors will be controlled in every detail by the state. It is the main weapon in the war against soul, spirit and nature. Español: VIGILANCIA BIOMÉTRICA Yuval Noah Harari - EL LIBRE ALBEDRIO SE ACABÓ Este es Yuval Noah Harari. Muy popular entre los círculos de la élite. Obama incluso lo llamó "su escritor favorito". En este vídeo dice: "Covid fue decisivo porque convence a la gente para que acepte la vigilancia biométrica total. Si queremos controlar la pandemia, no basta con vigilar a la gente. Tenemos que vigilar lo que ocurre bajo su piel". El transhumanismo es uno de los principales puntos de la agenda del nuevo orden mundial. Es la fusión del hombre y la máquina; una dependencia total de la tecnología, y una humanidad cuyos pensamientos y comportamientos serán controlados en cada detalle por el Estado. Es el arma principal en la guerra contra el alma, el espíritu y la naturaleza.

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