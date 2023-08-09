Interesting First Footage of Very First "NATO" Brigade Being Destroyed At Beginning of June

Footage of the very first battle with the" NATO " brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. Artillery and attack helicopters stopped the first vehicles of the column, after which the rest left. Later, a few more Bradleys will come here and the situation will repeat itself.
Mirrored - December1991
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.