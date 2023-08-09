Interesting First Footage of Very First "NATO" Brigade Being Destroyed At Beginning of June

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Footage of the very first battle with the" NATO " brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. Artillery and attack helicopters stopped the first vehicles of the column, after which the rest left. Later, a few more Bradleys will come here and the situation will repeat itself.
Mirrored - December1991