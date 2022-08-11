The Solution To The World's Biggest Problems!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Inspired Channel Published August 8, 2022
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at inspired.locals.com!
Visit the Food Forest Abundance Website & use coupon code INSPIRED to save!
👉🏽 https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/?ref=JEANINSPIRED
▹ OUR GIFT TO YOU - Thousands of people have benefitted greatly from this FREEDOM & ABUNDANCE process
👉🏽 https://bit.ly/INSPIREDFreedomLauncher
Jim Gale is the founder & CEO of Food Forest Abundance, a company & movement that is revolutionizing gardening & food independence by bringing a simple but effective solution for our most complex problems.
▹ If you enjoy our INSPIRED videos, please feel free to send a contribution, it's received with great GRATITUDE 👉🏽 https://bit.ly/2PTbJjt
▹ We are Kristin & Jean Nolan, the founders of the Inspired Channel. This is a place to inspire each other, to learn, to expand and to become the best version of ourselves. We love that you are here 🙌🏽
👉🏽 https://www.inspiredchannel.net
▹ If you are watching this, it is coming to you at the perfect time on the path of least resistance.
#FoodForestAbundance #GrowingFreedom #InspiredChannel