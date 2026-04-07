BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Targeting the unvaccinated in the hospitals (in EN)
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
71 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • Yesterday

It is both scary and shocking. Their first question at the reception desk of the hospitals was whether the patient was vaccinated or not vaccinated against covid. If the patient was not vaccinated, he would be submitted to a different treatment aiming at killing him and the hospital would get subsidies and bonuses for that. Western medicine has become monstrous, utterly satanic. Open your eyes!

Keywords
healthdeep statedepopulationcovid scamvaccine scam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From scrap to superfood: The unseen nutrition hiding in your kitchen trash

From scrap to superfood: The unseen nutrition hiding in your kitchen trash

Willow Tohi
Space Mirror Proposal Faces Scientific Pushback Over Environmental and Health Concerns

Space Mirror Proposal Faces Scientific Pushback Over Environmental and Health Concerns

Edison Reed
The hidden power of potassium: Why this essential electrolyte is being suppressed

The hidden power of potassium: Why this essential electrolyte is being suppressed

Patrick Lewis
The hydration balancing act: How much water is too much?

The hydration balancing act: How much water is too much?

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Long-term study finds reduced arsenic exposure lowers mortality risk

Long-term study finds reduced arsenic exposure lowers mortality risk

Coco Somers
SPEARMINT TEA: A natural ally against modern ailments

SPEARMINT TEA: A natural ally against modern ailments

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy