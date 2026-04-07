Targeting the unvaccinated in the hospitals (in EN)

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It is both scary and shocking. Their first question at the reception desk of the hospitals was whether the patient was vaccinated or not vaccinated against covid. If the patient was not vaccinated, he would be submitted to a different treatment aiming at killing him and the hospital would get subsidies and bonuses for that. Western medicine has become monstrous, utterly satanic. Open your eyes!