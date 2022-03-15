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Understanding Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 - Right Now: Deep Dive - Ickonic
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82 views • March 15, 2022
If you want to get to the bottom of Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030, you have to go to the source and do the research.
In the latest episode of Right Now: Deep Dive, Richard Willett hits the books with researcher Sandi Adams on the topics the globalists don't want you to learn about.
Watch the full episode now on Ickonic: https://www.ickonic.com/Dashboard/SeriesFilm/129
https://www.banned.video/
David Icke
In the latest episode of Right Now: Deep Dive, Richard Willett hits the books with researcher Sandi Adams on the topics the globalists don't want you to learn about.
Watch the full episode now on Ickonic: https://www.ickonic.com/Dashboard/SeriesFilm/129
https://www.banned.video/
David Icke
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