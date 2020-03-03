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The End Of The World: Missing Week Prophecy
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23 views • March 03, 2020
Elsewhere on this channel is a video that explains the 70 weeks prophecy of Daniel. (https://youtu.be/i3pm-m2dLUY), Truth is, that video only covers 69 of those 70 “weeks” (a week being 7 years in Hebrew). This one looks at the 70th or “last week” of Daniel 9. It discusses the Antichrist and Bible prophecy, what happens during the tribulation, the period of false peace, the final temple in Jerusalem, and who "Daniel's people" are.
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9) Counting Lights by Kai_Engel
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13) Christ crucified by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14) VHS Rewind Effect - 4K Green screen by ANFX
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
15) https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/un... Designed by Freepik
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17) The Good Shepherd 114 Bernard Plockhorst by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
18) Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
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CREDITS
1) Jesus Christ claims His Throne by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
2) Christ Crucified 18 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
3) Jesus Returns 02 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
4) The Good Shepherd 50 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
5) FINAL HOUR 2 by Waiting For The Word 7
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
6) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/r... Designed by Freepik
7) The Holy City 04 by Waiting for the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
8) Millenium 07 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
9) Counting Lights by Kai_Engel
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10) Blood by Mate Marschalko
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
12) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/t... Designed by Freepik
13) Christ crucified by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14) VHS Rewind Effect - 4K Green screen by ANFX
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
15) https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/un... Designed by Freepik
16) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik
17) The Good Shepherd 114 Bernard Plockhorst by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
18) Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
19) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
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