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The End Of The World: Missing Week Prophecy
SeekingTheTruth37
SeekingTheTruth37
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23 views • March 03, 2020
Elsewhere on this channel is a video that explains the 70 weeks prophecy of Daniel. (https://youtu.be/i3pm-m2dLUY), Truth is, that video only covers 69 of those 70 “weeks” (a week being 7 years in Hebrew). This one looks at the 70th or “last week” of Daniel 9. It discusses the Antichrist and Bible prophecy, what happens during the tribulation, the period of false peace, the final temple in Jerusalem, and who "Daniel's people" are.


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1) Jesus Christ claims His Throne by Waiting For The Word
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2) Christ Crucified 18 by Waiting For The Word
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3) Jesus Returns 02 by Waiting For The Word
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4) The Good Shepherd 50 by Waiting For The Word
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5) FINAL HOUR 2 by Waiting For The Word 7
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6) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/r... Designed by Freepik

7) The Holy City 04 by Waiting for the Word
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8) Millenium 07 by Waiting For The Word
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9) Counting Lights by Kai_Engel
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10) Blood by Mate Marschalko
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12) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/t... Designed by Freepik

13) Christ crucified by Waiting For The Word
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14) VHS Rewind Effect - 4K Green screen by ANFX
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15) https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/un... Designed by Freepik

16) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik

17) The Good Shepherd 114 Bernard Plockhorst by Waiting For The Word
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18) Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)

19) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Keywords
godholy spiritjesusbible studychristianityprophecywardevilend timesrevelationantichristfaminepestilence
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