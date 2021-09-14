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Graphene oxide injected in your body is much more dangerous when exposed to 5G frequencies.
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154 views • September 14, 2021
Ricardo Delgado explains danger of graphene oxide. If graphene oxide kills someone, pathologists would not be able to prove it (not shown in this video).
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