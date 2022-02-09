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Grand Jury against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate
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11 views • February 09, 2022
Posted 05February2022 Grand Jury "Grand Jury":
Comments from viewers:
As an ER nurse in Texas, 🇺🇸 who just quit her job because I'm tired of seeing the fallout of these injections and being gaslit to think what I'm seeing is not what I'm seeing... I've worked the whole plan-emic. I've seen too much. It truly is criminal and I'm praying this is spread like wildfire and praying for all the attorneys and experts involved. May God be with you all and may His will be done!
Comments from viewers:
As an ER nurse in Texas, 🇺🇸 who just quit her job because I'm tired of seeing the fallout of these injections and being gaslit to think what I'm seeing is not what I'm seeing... I've worked the whole plan-emic. I've seen too much. It truly is criminal and I'm praying this is spread like wildfire and praying for all the attorneys and experts involved. May God be with you all and may His will be done!
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