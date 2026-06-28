FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 11:11-16, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH, 20260627

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH in Exodus 3:14; Joshua 1:5; Jeremiah 23:24; 33:1; Psalm 139:1-24; John 11:17; 14:15; Hebrews 10:19; and 13:5!





Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Perfect Love, Abundant Grace, and Infinite Mercies upon me!





Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, my Savior, and HA’MASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.





My Heavenly Father, the I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH, Prophet Isaiah, prophesied about 700 years before the birth of Your Begotten SON that:





11 And it shall come to pass in that day, that Adonai shall set His hand again the second time to recover the remnant of His people, which shall be left, from Ashshur, and from Mitsrayim (Egypt), and from Pathros, and from Kush, and from Eylam, and from Shinar, and from Chamath, and from the islands of the sea.





12 And He shall set up an ensign for the nations, and shall assemble the outcasts of Yashar’el (Israel), and gather together the dispersed of Yahudah (Judah) from the four corners of the earth.





13 The envy also of Ephrayim (Ephraim) shall depart, and the adversaries of Judah shall be cut off: Ephraim shall not envy Yahudah (Judah), and Yahudah (Judah) shall not vex Ephrayim (Ephraim).





14 But they shall fly upon the shoulders of the Pelishtiym (Philistines) toward the west; they shall spoil them of the east together: they shall lay their hand upon Edom and Mo’av (Moab); and the children of Ammon shall obey them.





15 And YAHUAH (the LORD) shall utterly destroy the tongue of the Mitsrayim (Egypt) sea; and with his mighty wind shall he shake his hand over the river, and shall smite it in the seven streams, and make men go over dryshod.





16 And there shall be an highway for the remnant of his people, which shall be left, from Ashshur (Assyria); like as it was to Yashar’el (Israel) in the day that he came up out of the land of Mitsrayim (Egypt). Amen!





Thank You, my I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, my Savior, and HA’MASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 11:11-16 personalized).