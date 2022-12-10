KNOW YOUR ENEMY: THE UK MPS WHO VOTED TO MANDATE A BIO WEAPON TO KILL YOU..!

Mark Steele reports on the 369 MPs in the UK Parliament who voted to mandate or force vaccinate YOU with an EXPERIMENTAL biological chemical weapon designed to kill. Time to hold these traitors to the People accountable. Know who they are, and get those Letters Before Claim to your local MP if they are on this list of criminals.





THIS IS IT PEOPLE - ITS TIME WE REALLY STARTED TO TAKE THE RIGHT ACTION - THEY ARE NOW GOING TO MURDER THE BABIES AND ITS UP TO ALL OF US TO STOP THIS - JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED THOUGH THE HEAVENS MAY FALL - CC YOUR COMMUNICATION TO [email protected]





Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV

Find me on Gab: @TomWho4





Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:

https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

MrHellvis69

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/