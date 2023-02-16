Create New Account
And We Know 2.15.2023 Superbowl messaging, Epstein LIST coming? World GOVT called out, OHIO, Wake up! PRAY!
90 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
LT of And We Know


Feb 15, 2023


Sec. Buttigieg doesn’t know what he’s doing. Just like Biden, he’s always late to the game. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/41681


NORTHERN IRELAND - Any opinion not following the narrative is now called Far right. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/41675


Marjorie Taylor Greene said “the nasty women on The View” were upset about her white coat which she intended to be “a visual reminder of the spy balloon” for Joe Biden. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/41666


The poisoning of America https://t.me/Absolute1776/22031


ICYMI — World Series poker player Aaron Duczak was caught on a hot mic talking about his chest pain from the COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.me/RevolutionReport/13640


BREAKING:

@ElonMusk speaks out against the idea of a “World Government” at the “World Government Summit” and warns it could lead to civilizational collapse. https://twitter.com/alx/status/1625732016896458755?s=20&t=Y33eO2oDU8Iy5nPOOF7lZA


I knew someone would come up with some theory on Rihanna’s performance last night. https://t.me/RatchetTruth/58795


The Dark Symbolism in the 2023 Super Bowl - Rihanna, Commercials Damar Hamlin, Lil Uzi Vert & More https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole/37646


Aaron Rogers https://twitter.com/its_the_Dr/status/1625750683809873920?s=20&t=Y33eO2oDU8Iy5nPOOF7lZA


Children are suddenly dying now every day. https://twitter.com/EmeraldRobinson/status/1625512749945028608?s=20&t=Y33eO2oDU8Iy5nPOOF7lZA


———————————————


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29nbs6-2.15.23-superbowl-messaging-epstein-list-coming-world-govt-called-out-ohio-.html


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
logo

