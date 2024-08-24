❗️Chechen General Praises the Heroes who Saved 46 Conscripts in the Kursk region

❗️Chechen General Alaudinov praises the Russian heroes who saved 46 conscripts in the Kursk region

From one of the Original video posters:

In the footage, there are six of our fighters who, since August 6, from the moment of the invasion of the Ukrofascists into the Kursk Region, were at one of the border sections.

Four of them are servicemen of the AKHMAT-Chechnya regiment of the Russian Ministry of Defense, and two are border guards. They held their positions, although they were practically completely surrounded. Despite the complexity of their situation, these fighters repelled numerous enemy attacks until they ran out of ammunition. After that, they left to avoid being captured and took 40 young conscripts out of the encirclement with them. For 18 days, they made their way through forests and enemy blockades to our units.

Before finally reaching the Kashtan special forces group from AKHMAT, these guys covered several dozen kilometers in extremely difficult conditions. The most important thing is that they did not surrender to the enemy, fought heroically, and managed to save a large group of Russian soldiers. By the way, the latter have already been handed over to their commanders. You will be able to learn the details of how the conscripts were withdrawn from the encirclement later from the @AptiAlaudinovAKHMAT account.

And our guys from AKHMAT-Chechnya will rest a little and return to the front lines to ruthlessly beat the fascists on Russian soil with renewed vigor. As their dear BROTHER, the combat general, the commander of the AKHMAT special forces, Apti Alaudinov, rightly tells them: let what happened be the most difficult moment for them. And we will undoubtedly break the enemy's back and send him back where he will never return.