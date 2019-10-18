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Surveillance Partners: Amazon Ring and Police Departments
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419 views • October 18, 2019
The company has partnered with 400-500 departments - and provides direct access to surveillance footage through a special “Law Enforcement Neighborhood Portal,” an interactive map that allows officers to request footage directly from camera owners. So far, police are requesting permission from owners - but how long will that last?
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 17, 2019
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 17, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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