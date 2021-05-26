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The Highwire (w/ Del Bigtree): What’s really going on in india? [24.05.2021
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70 views • May 26, 2021
Note: Nice work again from 'The HighWire' Team, keep it up, been follovering you and Del the last year since i saw #Vaxxed and #Vaxxed2. Things are connected, follow the fucking money, the satanist are everywere... PAIN is comming to you all I fucking hope and pray for.
As mainstream media proclaims a second huge surge of #Covid19 in India over a year into the pandemic, many are questioning these stories. Charity United president, William Tucker, spent the last year in the slums of Delhi and has the inside story you aren’t hearing about the devastating effects the initial lockdowns had on tens of millions in India and insight into what is really happening there right now.
Charity United president William Tucker:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jwilliamtucker/
Web
https://livingclean.com/ - No Poison in Water just like in Denmark
https://www.facebook.com/livingcleanllc/
https://ultrapurebotanicals.com/
flowlinedesigns.com/
https://www.facebook.com/flowlinellc
https://charityunited.us/
https://www.facebook.com/charityunitedrefugeeaid
https://twitter.com/charityunitedus
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDDg-gIvWYDLtbVlf6w2f2Q
William Tucker – President - https://charityunited.us/about-us/team/
William Tucker has been involved in humanitarian and educational work for over thirty years. His activities have brought him to four continents, where he has dealt in issues related to human rights, drug education, juvenile delinquency, crime prevention, study and teaching skills, personal values, and education in basic business management skills.
https://twitter.com/williamtucker74
#India #CovidDeaths #WilliamTucker #CharityUnited #Lockdowns #Starvation #Delhi #Ganges #Variants #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
34618 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JE8VVwiejDU5/
https://twitter.com/highwiretalk
https://thehighwire.com/watch/
As mainstream media proclaims a second huge surge of #Covid19 in India over a year into the pandemic, many are questioning these stories. Charity United president, William Tucker, spent the last year in the slums of Delhi and has the inside story you aren’t hearing about the devastating effects the initial lockdowns had on tens of millions in India and insight into what is really happening there right now.
Charity United president William Tucker:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jwilliamtucker/
Web
https://livingclean.com/ - No Poison in Water just like in Denmark
https://www.facebook.com/livingcleanllc/
https://ultrapurebotanicals.com/
flowlinedesigns.com/
https://www.facebook.com/flowlinellc
https://charityunited.us/
https://www.facebook.com/charityunitedrefugeeaid
https://twitter.com/charityunitedus
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDDg-gIvWYDLtbVlf6w2f2Q
William Tucker – President - https://charityunited.us/about-us/team/
William Tucker has been involved in humanitarian and educational work for over thirty years. His activities have brought him to four continents, where he has dealt in issues related to human rights, drug education, juvenile delinquency, crime prevention, study and teaching skills, personal values, and education in basic business management skills.
https://twitter.com/williamtucker74
#India #CovidDeaths #WilliamTucker #CharityUnited #Lockdowns #Starvation #Delhi #Ganges #Variants #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
34618 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JE8VVwiejDU5/
https://twitter.com/highwiretalk
https://thehighwire.com/watch/
Keywords
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