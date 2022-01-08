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X22 Report B 01. 07. 22.
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10 views • January 08, 2022
Ep. 2671b - What We Have Witnessed Is The Last Gasps Of The [DS],Let’s Finish What We Started
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The [DS] is struggling, they don't have the narrative, the public sees through their lies, sees their crimes. Trump is now signaling that is now time to take back our country. We are going to finish what we started. The [DS] will fight back but this will be a losing battle, the months ahead will be intense as the bull horn is ripped from the puppet masters, they will not let it go easily.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today:
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is struggling, they don't have the narrative, the public sees through their lies, sees their crimes. Trump is now signaling that is now time to take back our country. We are going to finish what we started. The [DS] will fight back but this will be a losing battle, the months ahead will be intense as the bull horn is ripped from the puppet masters, they will not let it go easily.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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