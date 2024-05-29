The “Catholic” Charismatic Movement Exposed

To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email
0:00 - Intro
1:50 - The “Catholic Charismatic Renewal”
2:38 - John Paul II Gives Award To Patti Mansfield, “The Spiritual Mother” Of The Movement
3:36 - The History Of The “Catholic” Charismatic Movement
7:26 - The Duquesne Weekend And “The Ark And The Dove”
11:12 - Similarities Between Charismatics And Kundalini Yoga
13:58 - Charismatic Leader David Mangan
18:00 - Demonic Possession And Speaking In Unknown Tongues
20:29 - Charismatic Leader Mary Healy
23:10 - The Non-Sacramental Counterfeit “Baptism Of The Holy Ghost”
24:38 - Charismatics Can Receive The “Baptism Of The Holy Ghost” Over The Phone
25:41 - Charismatics Promote The False Divine Mercy Devotion
26:46 - Charismatic Leader “Fr.” Mark Goring
29:52 - Exorcist Fr. Grabiele Amorth Promoted The Charismatic Movement
31:02 - Devastating Changes To The Traditional Rite Of Exorcism
32:59 - Padre Pio Predicted A False Church In Our Times
34:13 - Fr. Amorth: “The Devil Resides In the Vatican”
34:59 - Our Lady Of La Salette: “Rome Will Lose The Faith And Become The Seat Of The Antichrist”
36:10 - False Apparitions At Medjugorje
36:57 - The Charismatics’ Laying On Of Hands
38:17 - “As By A New Pentecost” - The Anti-Pentecost In The Vatican II Sect
42:31 - The Charismatics Seek “Signs And Wonders”
43:24 - Patti Mansfield Identifies Herself With The Virgin Mary
43:58 - The Fake Catholic Charismatic Spirituality Spreads Internationally
45:25 - “Cardinal” Raniero Cantalamessa, The Antipope’s Personal Preacher
50:17 - Cantalamessa Believes Martin Luther Is In Heaven
50:44 - Francis: No Converting The Jews
51:37 - John Paul II’s Approval Of The “Catholic” Charismatic Movement
53:31 - Paul VI’s Approval Of The “Catholic” Charismatic Movement
54:18 - Almost Every “Diocese” Has A Charismatic Office
54:46 - Benedict XVI And Francis Approve The “Catholic” Charismatic Movement
55:41 - Charismatic Leader Fr. Robert DeGrandis
56:55 - Circle Prayer While Holding Hands Connection With The Occult
58:13 - True Popes Condemn Participation In Protestant Services
59:02 - Before 1967, This Was Unheard Of In The Catholic Church
1:03:56 - The Infallible Magisterium: No Salvation Outside The Catholic Church
1:05:52 - Charismatic “Spirituality” Began With Protestants
1:08:00 - False Ecumenism And Religious Indifferentism
1:09:42 - How Jesus Says To Pray vs. Charismatics’ Party Atmosphere “Prayer Services”
1:13:52 - Charismatic Leader Ralph Martin
1:15:20 - The Charismatics Say “Jesus Is Lord”, But Reject Jesus’ Teachings
1:17:47 - Charismatic Leader Contradicts The Bible
1:20:38 - The Cursillo Movement’s Connection To The Charismatics
1:23:08 - Charismatic Magazine “New Covenant” Is Filled With Heresies
1:26:02 - Charismatic Leader Francis MacNutt - Leaves The Priesthood And “Marries”
1:26:34 - Charismatic Leader “Cardinal” Suenens: “Vatican II Is The French Revolution In The Church”
1:28:07 - Antipopes Give “Communion” In The Hand Multiple Times
1:28:54 - Who Are The “Catholic Pentecostals”? A Pack Of Non-Catholic Heretics
1:30:32 - 1977 Ecumenical Charismatic Conference In Kansas City, MO
1:31:49 - “Catholic” Charismatics Speaking In Vain Babble
1:33:51 - Charismatic Leader Kevin Ranaghan
1:34:19 - Charismatic Leader Steve Clark
1:35:39 - Trent Horn Has Been To Charismatic “Worship” Services And Enjoys Them
1:36:00 - This Heretical Religious Sister Praises Protestant Founders Of The Charismatic Movement
1:37:31 - “Benedictine Priest” Boniface Hicks “Prays In Tongues”
1:38:02 - The Paul VI Audience Hall Design To Look Like A Serpent?
1:38:21 - “Fr.” Vincent Lampert Promotes Charismatics
1:38:39 - Charismatic Leader “Fr.” Joe Freedy Talks About The “Baptism In The Holy Spirit”
1:41:47 - Tim Staples Of “Catholic Answers” Endorses The Charismatic Movement
1:42:29 - “Cardinal” Raymond Burke Promoted Charismatic Leader Fr. Scanlan
1:43:11 - Charismatic Leader Fr. Michael Scanlan
1:45:00 - Fr. Benedict Groeschel Promotes The “Catholic Charismatic Renewal”
1:45:33 - A “Discalced Carmelite” Nun Told Scanlan To Get “Baptized In The Holy Spirit”
1:47:58 - Heresies In Fr. Scanlan's Book “Let The Fire Fall”
1:52:19 - Fr. Scanlan Attended Kathryn Kuhlman’s “Healing Services”
1:55:31 - Scanlan Twisted Scripture To His Own Destruction
1:57:31 - Scanlan Says This Apostate Evil Man Is A “Saint”
1:58:32 - John Paul II And Benedict XVI Went Inside Mosques
2:00:18 - Hold The Traditional Catholic Faith For Eternal Salvation
2:01:17 - Scott Hahn’s Close Relationship With Charismatic Heretic Fr. Scanlan
2:01:58 - Actual Footage Of The Steubenville Youth Conferences
2:02:36 - “Priest” Rapping At “Franciscan” University Of Steubenville
2:02:56 - “Father” Stan Fortuna Performing At “Franciscan” University Of Steubenville
2:03:20 - Matt Fradd And “Fr.” Mike Schmitz Have Been Involved In The Charismatic Movement
2:04:09 - EWTN And Mother Angelica Promote The Charismatic Movement
