‘My kitten is smarter than Joe Biden’: Comedian slams US President’s mental capability

Comedian Alex Stein has slammed the US President’s mental capability saying his cat is “smarter” than Joe Biden.
Mr Stein joined Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi to discuss the latest updates with US politics.
“I’m happy that he can actually look into a camera,” he said.
“His mind is depreciating every single day, and he’s only getting worse.
“My kitten Angus is smarter than Joe Biden.”
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.